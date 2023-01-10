Don’t Leave Fight Against Insecurity For Federal Govt Alone, Malami Tells Govs





The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has called on governors of the 36 States of the federation not to leave the fight against insecurity in the country to the Federal Government alone.

According to the AGF, there was need to explore areas of collaboration between the States and the Federal Government in terms of prosecution and other means of combatting insecurity.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Conference Of Attorneys-General in Nigeria, held in Abuja on Tuesday.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had warned that it may be forced to postpone or outrightly cancel the forthcoming general elections if the growing wave of insecurity across the country is not checkmated.

Speaking at the conference of the AGs, Malami,maintained that support of State Governments was required for the effective implementation of measures that would check the heightening level of insecurity and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper