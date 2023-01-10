DSS Sued Over Activist’s Arrest





Department of State Services (DSS ) and its director-general have been dragged before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for the arrest of a rights activist, Meliga Godwin, over a press conference he addressed condemning the agency for the planned arrest of the governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

Godwin, the president of Middle Belt Youth Forum, had on December 19, 2022 addressed the media where he condemned the DSS for its attempt to obtain an ex parte application to arrest and detain the CBN governor over alleged terrorism charges.

At the press briefing, the activist condemned the actions of the DSS and described it as a hatchet job.

He was later arrested by the operatives of the DSS on January 8, 2023.

However, in a motion for the enforcement of his fundamental rights with suit No: FCT/HC/CV/1034/2023, filed by his counsel, Mr. Chibuzo Ezike, the applicant is asking the court for his unconditional release by the DSS.

Source: Leadership Newspaper