Immigration Service Sanctions 36 Officers In House Cleaning Exercise





The leadership of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has carried out what can best be described as a massive house-cleaning exercise geared towards ridding the Service of bad eggs and corruption, by dismissing four of its personnel and demoted 14 others for various offences after which they appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service.

The development was confirmed by the national spokesman of the Service, DCI Tony Akuneme, who pointed out that four other personnel, who were accused, were discharged and acquitted of the allegations, while one offender was compulsorily retired from the Service.

In the statement, the NIS CG, Isah Jere Idris, assured Nigerians of optimal service delivery, hence the disciplinary action.

According to the statement, four officers were dismissed, 14 demoted, 11 issued warning, four others discharged and acquitted while another 11 are awaiting trial.

It warned that there will be no sacred cow in the Service as offenders will be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper