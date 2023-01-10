Insecurity: No Threat To 2023 Elections, Federal Govt Declares





The federal government has said that there was no threat to the 2023 general elections, insisting that the forthcoming elections will hold as planned as there is nothing to suggest otherwise.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Monday warned that the 2023 general election, which is less than two months away faces serious threat of cancellation if the waves of insecurity in parts of the country fail to improve.

But, the reassurance by the federal government followed the alarm raised by the Commission.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who reassured Nigerians during the 17th edition of President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard series featuring the Minister of Health, Dr Ehanire Osagie, said the electoral body was collaborating with security agencies to make sure that the exercise is conducted smoothly.

According to him, “Before I invite the Honourable minister of Health to the podium, let me use this opportunity…





Source: Leadership Newspaper