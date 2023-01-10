Japa And Other Stories: Discussion Over Mugs Of Oolong Tea





As usual Farida had a lot to say. “Muna, let me tell you the truth you already know, while its good you are looking to be transparent and neutral, you also know you need to factor in the part that there are not much good hands available anymore, unlike before.”

She had just served me some tea and sat down with a sigh. I picked up my mug of hot Oolong tea. Farida had come up with this idea of exotic teas and suggested to myself and Altine that we have Fridays, after prayers to all have tea with friends. Trust me, of course I agreed, I am a tea junkie.

After a sip, I asked, “So, what makes you say that?” Farida stared at me in surprise, “Are you in this country at all? Haven’t you heard of the japa syndrome?”





