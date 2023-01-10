Never Allow Terrorists Destabilise Nigeria Again, Buhari Urges Citizens





President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Damaturu urged Nigerians to develop strong confidence in the country, its security institutions and never allow any terrorist group to destabilise Nigeria again.

At the palace of the Emir of Damaturu, Hashimi II El-Kanemi, the president in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina said the government will continue to protect the right of every Nigerian child to education, particularly the children displaced from their homes by Boko Haram.

‘‘With the four months I have left as president, I’ll continue to be steadfast and I hope that I will retire in peace.

‘‘We must develop strong confidence in our country. Let us make sure we do not compromise security at all in any form because security and economy are the most important things.

‘‘We have gone through so much as a country and I appeal to you to be steadfast and make sure that we will not allow anybody to disorganize us again,’’ he said.

Expressing delight at the return…





Source: Leadership Newspaper