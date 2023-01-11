AfCFTA: Ghana To Host Africa’s Political, Business, Social Sector Leaders





Africa’s political, business and social sector leaders will be hosted between January 26 to January 28, 2023 in Ghana at the maiden edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues.

The conference is under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

An initiative of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), the Dialogue series were expected to bring Africa’s political and business leaders, as well as other thought leaders on Africa, together in the conference.

According to the organisers, the leaders are not only to brainstorm on the all-important single market project for the continent, but also to create an annual platform for the continent’s leaders to spearhead the collaborative implementation of the all-important Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement.

“It is a recognition that, for it to work, there must be a shared ownership of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper