Ataga: Late Filing Of Written Address By Defence Stalls Chidinma’s Trial





The ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, before a Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, was on Wednesday stalled due to the failure of the Defence team to file its written address as scheduled.

The trial Judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya, had on November 17, 2022, fixed Wednesday, January 11m 2023 for the adoption of written addresses by the Prosecution and the Defence in the trial-within-trial, to determine whether the confessional statements made by Miss Ojukwu to the Police were made voluntarily.

But when the case was called on Wednesday, the prosecuting counsel, Taiwo Onilade, told the Judge that the Defendants served the Prosecution team with a copy of their addresses on December 30, 2022, thereby making it difficult for them to file and serve their reply within time.

Ojukwu was arraigned before the Court alongside one Adedapo Quadri on an eight-count charge of murder, forgery and stealing.

The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper