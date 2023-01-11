China Suspends Visa Issuance To Japanese, S. Korean Travellers





China has suspended issuing visas to Japanese and South Korean travellers, its embassies in Tokyo and Seoul said Tuesday, after it threatened to take countermeasures against countries that introduced tighter COVID-19 entry restrictions on visitors from China.

The Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, on its website, said the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens was being suspended from Tuesday and the timing of its resumption will be notified later.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry filed a protest with the Chinese Embassy over the measure and demanded it be revoked, with a Japanese official criticizing China for being “extremely selfish.”

Earlier Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said the issuance of short-term visas for South Korean citizens to China for purposes such as business, tourism, medical treatment and transit has been halted as instructed by the Chinese government.

It said the visa suspension would remain in effect “until discriminatory entry restrictions against…





Source: Leadership Newspaper