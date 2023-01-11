IPGC, CIPG Supreme Councils Appoint Ojadah Acting President





The Supreme Council of the International Peace and Governance Council (IPGC), Atlanta, USA and the Chartered Institute of Peace and Governance (CIPG), Texas, USA have confirmed the appointment of Dr Jonathan Ojadah as acting global president of both organisations.

A press statement released by Amb. Lorna Williams, the secretary general of the Supreme Council, said Ojadah has shown tremendous commitment towards the upliftment of the organisation which has earned him the nomination by two-third members of the Supreme Council in fulfillment of the organisation’s requirement in the Constitution.

It said, “Since the organization’s existence, there has been slow progress in terms of project implementations until Amb. Jonathan Daniel came on board in 2021 as Head Of Mission for Africa which has recorded many achievements of the organisation including partnerships with various Governments in Africa where he operates as Head Of Mission / Director General, UNIPGC Africa.”

Williams also…





Source: Leadership Newspaper