JUST-IN: Gunmen Invade FCT Community, Kill Father, Abduct 2 Children





Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Wednesday morning invaded the Ushafa community of Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), killing a man and abducting his two children.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 1am and aroused tension in the community, which used to be very peaceful.

A resident of the community, Mrs. Veronica David, explained that the incident happened behind the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School in Ushafa, close to the popular Okada park.

She said that the gunmen, who invaded the community, shot sporadically for over 30 minutes without interruption from any security agency, even the military men stationed close to the community.

“From the information we got, the man, Mr. Adegoke, that was killed tried to struggle with the gunmen because they were taking all of them away. That was when they shot and killed him.

“After they killed him, the kidnappers started shooting sporadically and went away…





Source: Leadership Newspaper