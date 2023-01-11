Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Was A Trailblazer In Creative Sector – Sanwo-Olu





Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the late Nollywood giant and founder of African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe,

was a trailblazer and visionary leader who made much impact in the creative sector.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said that the late filmmaker

was also an amazon in the movie industry.

Recall that Peace Anyiam-Osigwe died early on Tuesday morning at 53 after being in a coma since Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu, who eulogised the film maker, said she contributed in a great way to the growth and development of the creative industry in the State and Nigeria as a whole during her lifetime.

The governor said that late Anyiam-Osagwe, in her lifetime trained and empowered hundreds of young people in the creative industry through the ‘Film in a Box’ programme by the AFA, in conjunction with the state government.

He added that her demise was a great loss to the State, considering…





Source: Leadership Newspaper