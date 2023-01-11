Train Station Attack: 20, Not 32 Abducted – Edo Govt





The Edo State Government has said that only 20 persons were kidnapped at the Igueben Train Station in the State on Saturday, and not 32 as was initially reported.

It said with the rescue of seven hostages from the kidnappers’ den, only 13 persons were still in custody of the abductors on Wednesday.

The State’s Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nekhihare, who stated this on Wednesday, said the latest information was gotten from intelligence report.

According to him, “From intelligence report, the kidnappers only took 20 hostages as against 32 initially reported.”

Besides, the Spokesperson of the State Government disclosed that in pursuance to the development, the State’s deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, has meet with Igueben community leaders and heads of security agencies to assure residents of measures to checkmate future occurrence of the incident.

He quoted Shaibu as saying that the State government was strengthening security to check crime and criminality,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper