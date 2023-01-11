UBEC Trains 100 North East Qur’an Teachers On IQTE





The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced the training of 100 Tsangaya teachers from the six states in the North East zone on Integrated Qur’an and Tsangaya Education.

The training will last for five days, according to UBEC, adding that it was designed to accelerate the implementation of the IQTE programme for effective delivery of lessons to Almajiri pupils across the country.

Addressing the participants, the executive secretary Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, said within the short period of introducing the paradigm shift, 638 had their infrastructure improved and made over 760,000 pupils to be learning under a conducive environment.

Bobboyi who was represented by North East zonal coordinator Abdullahi Jarma commended the commitment of some state governments to their responsibilities by deploying basic education teachers into the tsangaya centers.

He said the commission organised the capacity building for both the basic education…





Source: Leadership Newspaper