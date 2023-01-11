UK Strongly Interested In Helping Nigeria To Recover – Atiku





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, said he was encouraged by the United Kingdom’s strong interest in helping Nigeria recover in every facet of its life.

Atiku stated this on his verified Twitter handle while reflecting on his visit to the UK to meet some of its government officials.

The PDP candidate had traveled to the UK on Monday on the invitation of the British its government.

During the course of the two-day visit, Atiku will engage British government officials and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Atiku revealed that he met with senior UK government officials as well as the Right Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP – Minister for Development and Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). He added that he shared his vision for Nigeria with them as encapsulated in the Unity SEED template.

He wrote, “I just concluded successful meetings with The Right Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP—Minister for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper