2023 Polls: INEC Extends Collection Of PVCs Nationwide By 1 Week





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the timeframe for the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) nationwide.

Instead of ending on Sunday, January 22, 2023, the nation’s electoral body said the collection of PVCs will now continue until Sunday, January 29, 2023.

The National Commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Commission was determined to ensure that registered voters have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Okoye stated that the Commission was encouraged by the turnout of registered voters and the surge in the number of collected PVCs across the country.

He noted that in some of the States, as many as 100,000 PVCs were collected in the last five days since the devolution of PVC collection to Ward level started on Saturday, January 6, 2023.

He said: “For this reason, the timeframe for the collection…





Source: Leadership Newspaper