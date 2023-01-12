Arsonists Attack Anambra LG Secretariat As Security Operatives Repel Attackers





Arsonists have attacked the secretariat of Ihiala local government area of Anambra State with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the early hours of Thursday.

The attackers also murdered three Vigilante members guarding the local government secretariat, beheaded one of them, before attacking the buildings in the local government secretariat with petrol bombs.

But, a combined team of Police and Military operatives halted the attack and killed a member of the gang of arsonists and recovered the three bodies of murdered vigilantes at the secretariat.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Police/Military operatives had about four days earlier recovered four dead bodies of villagers in the Ihiala local government area, who were killed by bullets of a gang of rampaging hoodlums, who were shooting spree in the area.

Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed Thursday’s attack on the secretariat of Ihiala local government area, said that the joint…





Source: Leadership Newspaper