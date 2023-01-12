Dare Labels National Youth Games Beacon Of Hope  





The 7th edition of the National Youth Games (NYG) has been scheduled to hold in Asaba, Delta State, from February 8th to 18th 2023, as announced by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, in a letter to the various states of federation and Federal capital Territory, described the games as a beacon of hope.

“The NYG has become a beacon of hope for the future of our sports. Its products have been largely responsible for most of the recent successes the nation has witnessed at international sports competitions,” Dare said.

The minister said this year’s edition will be made bigger and better, as he encouraged all states to support their contingents to the Games.

Imbibing global best practices, he urged states to provide insurance covers for its contingents for the duration of the games, as part of the requirements for participation.

The Games will feature 29 sports which includes athletics, football,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper