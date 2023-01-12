Equities Investors Gain N154bn As Market Rebounds





The Nigerian equities market yesterday rebounded after prior day’s pullback as the investors’ investment up by N154 billion.

The All Share Index (ASI) rose by 283.27 points, representing an increase of 0.55 per cent to close at 51,729.87 points. While the overall market capitalisation value gained N154 billion to close at N28.176 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; BUA Cement, PZ Cussons Nigeria, Champion Breweries, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group).

Analysts at GTI Securities Limited said: “we expect positive sentiments to continue as investors take position for the year.”

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was positive as 26 stocks gained, relative to 12 decliners. Thomas Wyatt Nigeria recorded the highest price gain of 9.48 per cent to close at N1.27, per share. Champion Breweries followed with a gain 9.45 per cent to close at N4.75 and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper