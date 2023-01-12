FCTA Threatens Legal Action Against Street-naming Cartel In Abuja





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it would prosecute a cartel said to be involved in illegal street-naming in the Territory.

The FCTA also said that the legal battle between the FCTA and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) over the issue of street-naming would be resolved amicably, with the understanding of all stakeholders.

The coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, on Thursday, said that while the ruling of the FCT High Court on street naming had been appealed, all stakeholders, including the AMAC leadership, have agreed to set up an inter-agency committee to consider all factors around it.

Shuaibu clarified that FCTA was not taking over AMAC’s responsibilities, but doing what the law permits, as a major provider of infrastructure in the FCT.

He further noted that FCTA’s intervention in the issue was to restore the integrity of the process, revealing that the investigation has exposed unscrupulous individuals,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper