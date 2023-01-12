I Was Kept In Dark, Kogi Govt’s Allegations Against Me Unfair, Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland Replies Query





The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland and Vice President of Kogi State Council of Chiefs, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, has replied the query issued to him by the Kogi State Government, describing the contents of the query as unfortunate and unfair.

Recall that the State government had queried the paramount ruler of Ebiraland on why he was absent at the reception of President Muhammadu Buhari for project commissioning in Okene local government area of the State about two weeks ago.

But, responding to query in a three-page letter, the Ohinoyi noted that he was informed barely hours to the President’s visit and was also at the same time instructed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulsalam Deedat, to stay back in his palace for the President’s courtesy visit to him.

In the letter addressed to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the royal father decried the level of injustice that was exhibited by the Government of Kogi State during the visit…





Source: Leadership Newspaper