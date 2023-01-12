Lithium Is The New Oil, Gov’t Must Control Its Exploitation – Malami





As the world moves from fossil-fuel cars to electric cars, the federal government has been strongly advised to formulate deliberate policies to control the exploration, mining, production and exportation of lithium in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Board of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF), Uba Sa’idu Malami, who made this call during a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, said lithium will soon replace oil as a strategic economic resource across the world, and formulating such policy would enable Nigeria to be in full control of the entire lithium value chain in order to make maximum benefit from the scramble for Nigerian lithium that is already in the offing.

Malami, a co-founder of the Geological Society of Nigeria (GSN), said: “Lithium is the new oil that could significantly control global wealth and economy of nations in the coming decades,” adding that the new economic order will be largely dictated by the ability of nations to take advantage of emerging…





