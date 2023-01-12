Nigeria, ECOWAS Member-States Implementing Strategies To Stop Coups – Buhari





Nigeria is working closely with ECOWAS to deal with insecurity in the West African region as well as implementing strategies to contain the spate of unconstitutional changes in government in the sub-region, President Muhammadu Buhari said Thursday in Abuja.

The President spoke while receiving Letters of Credence from Ambassadors of Switzerland, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of South Sudan, at State House, Abuja.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari called for cooperation and collaboration from the countries to overcome challenges in West Africa.

President Buhari invited friendly countries to ‘‘support efforts to address the problem of insecurity, fight against corruption, diversification of the economy, and our efforts in promoting good governance.’’

As Nigerians prepare to elect another government at the general elections on 25th February, 2023, President Buhari renewed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper