NPFL New Season:  Kwara Utd Call For Support





Kwara United Football Club has called for prayer and support of all and sundry ahead of their campaign in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The Afonja Warriors will begin their against Gombe United at the Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan on Sunday.

The club chairman, Kumbi Titiloye said despite the preparations and sacrifices, the support of the state government and stakeholders, as well as their prayers are important in seeing the team through the challenges in the season, especially as the team will be playing the larger part of its matches away from home.

The artificial grass of the main-bowl of Kwara State Stadium Complex in Ilorin, the traditional home ground Kwara United has been removed and the process of having natural grass on the pitch is on, but will only be ready in a few weeks to come.

Even as Titiloye said that the team may have gotten used to the challenge of playing away from home with their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup…





