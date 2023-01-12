Rivers: We Are Ready For Voting Revolution, Says Gov Wike





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that voting revolution will be one of the strategies electorate in the State would deploy in the 2023 general election, to ensure that people he called haters of the State fail at the polls.

Wike stated this on Wednesday at Obodhi-Ozochi Junction, venue for the flag-off of Obodhi-Ozochi Road/Bridge constructions in Ahoada West local government area of the State.

The governor explained that the voting revolution was to ensure that the consolidation team that will be headed by Sir. Siminalayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, is elected.

He disclosed that the PDP in the State will commence its campaign by Monday in Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area.

Wike said it will be in the interest of the people of the State to vote for the PDP governorship, National and State Assembly candidates in order to consolidate on the gains of the past seven years.

The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper