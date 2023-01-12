Sports Ministry To Spend N1.480bn On Refreshment, Others In 2023





Despite the current economic downturn, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has budgeted a whopping N1,480 billion in the 2023 appropriation to take care of refreshment/meals, settlement of honorarium, sitting allowances, publicity, welfare packages for the eggheads and other miscellaneous.

LEADERSHIP Sports noted that the amount is part of the N193,418,082,888 billion allocated to the Ministry from the N21.83 trillion appropriation act passed by the National Assembly and signed by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

The breakdown of the amount showed that the sum of N26,156,222 million was allocated to refreshment/meal, while N140,668,563 million would be spent on welfare packages.

According to the documents sourced from the Budget Office of the Federation, the allocation for the ministry, excluding the four agencies under its control, stood at N8.906 billion.

The document further explained that while the total personnel cost stood at N2.008 billion, total…





Source: Leadership Newspaper