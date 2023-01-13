2023 Elections: Federal Govt Begins Capacity Building For Police Officers





Federal government has flagged off capacity building on emotional intelligence aimed at increasing self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management, for improved service delivery by the rank and file of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The commencement of the one day sensitisation workshop and capacity building by the minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi took place at the Murtala Nyako Multi-purpose hall in Yola, Adamawa State.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Bolaji Kazeem, stated in a statement that the minister said due to the demanding nature of police duties, a police officer is exposed to stress and anxiety which could be transferred to members of the public resulting in infractions noting that near absence of self-management in some policemen has resulted in bringing the reputation of the entire force to odium and near disrepute.

In his words, “the good news is that the Ministry of Police Affairs is working closely with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper