Ekweremadu’s Daughter, Sonia, Denies Trafficking 21-yr-old Ukpo To UK To Harvest His Kidney





The daughter of a former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Sonia, has denied trafficking a homeless man, David Ukpo, into the United KKingdom to harvest his kidney for herself.

Sonia Ekweremadu, 25, is charged alongside her father, mother, Beatrice Ekweremadu, and a Nigerian medical doctor, Obinna Obeta.

Ekweremadu, Beatrice and Obeta denied conspiracy to arrange the travel of another person with a view to exploitation at the Old Bailey on December 20, 2022 while Sonia pleaded not guilty this Friday.

It is alleged that they conspired together, with others and another family member, Isaac Ekweremadu, who remains in Nigeria, to arrange the travel of a 21-year-old Ukpo with a view to exploiting him between August 1, 2021 and May 5, 2022.

It was claimed that the group arranged his travel from Lagos to London to remove one of his kidneys for Sonia, who has a kidney-related disease.

Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu were arrested after the young man, who previously…





Source: Leadership Newspaper