Heirs Life Assurance Expands Operations To 10 States





Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) has expanded its operations to 11 major cities in 10 states across the federation, in a bid to serve its growing number of customers across the country.

The company attributes this rapid expansion to fulfilling its promise of accessibility by combining an expansive physical footprint with a robust digital presence aimed at democratising access to insurance.

The additional retail offices are in: Warri, Delta State; Benin, Edo State; Ilorin, Kwara State; Owerri, Imo State; Aba, Abia State; Enugu, Enugu State; Onitsha, Anambra State; Ibadan Oyo State; Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Yaba and Ikeja, Lagos State.

An excellent customer experience drives the company’s dogged focus on accessibility. Beyond its physical offices, Heirs Life currently offers a 5-minute purchase experience via its website where customers can speak with a life insurance advisor and conclude purchase end-to-end all online, as part of its hybrid distribution channels.

Commenting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper