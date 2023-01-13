JUST-IN: NNPC To Drill First Oil Well In Nassarawa By March — Kyari  





The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced plans to drill the first oil well in Nassarawa State in March 2023 in continuation of its oil exploration activities in the country’s inland basins.

Group chief executive officer of the company, Mallam Mele Kyari, who disclosed this when the governor of the State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, led a delegation of prominent indigenes of Nassarawa on a courtesy visit to the NNPC Ltd in Abuja, said that results of exploratory activities confirmed the presence of substantial hydro carbon resources in the State.

This was disclosed on Friday by the chief corporate communications officer, NNPCL, Garbadeen Muhammad, in a statement.

Kyari called for prompt action on the project as the global energy transition has led to a reduction in investment in fossil fuels.

“This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuel due to energy transition, the earlier you go to market, the better…





Source: Leadership Newspaper