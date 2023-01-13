Kanye West Remarries 2 Months After Divorcing Kim Kardashian





Kanye West, popularly known as Ye has tied the knot with Yeezy designer, Bianca Censori, at a private ceremony.

The 45-year-old rapper, whose divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised two months ago, was spotted with the mystery blonde this week, and it turned out she has worked for Yeezy as an architectural designer for a number of years.

As reported by TMZ, the loved-up couple held some kind of wedding ceremony to take their relationship to the next level.

However, it’s noted they don’t seem to have filed a marriage certificate to make their nuptials legal.

Ye was spotted wearing a wedding ring as the pair arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, and the jewelry is said to symbolise his commitment after the ceremony.

Recall that Bianca joined Kanye’s company in November 2020, but it’s not known how long they have known each other.

In new song, Censori Overload, the star appeared to pay tribute to his ‘wife’, and even makes references marriage in the lyrics as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper