Man City Player, Benjamin Mendy, Cleared Of Multiple Rape Charges





The Manchester City footballer, Benjamin Mendy, has been found not guilty of raping four women and sexually assaulting another during lockdown parties at his Cheshire mansion.

The former French international slumped with his head in his hands as he was unanimously cleared of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault after a five-month trial at Chester crown court.

However, the 28-year-old will face a second trial after the jury was unable to reach verdicts on a charge of raping one woman and attempting to rape another.

He had been accused of seven counts of rape against four women, one count of attempted rape against a fifth woman and a further charge of sexual assault against a sixth woman after being arrested on November 11, 2020.

The jury was discharged on Friday after deliberating for more than 60 hours over 14 days.

The jury was unable to reach verdicts on six other counts against the 41-year-old, four alleged rapes against three women and the alleged sexual assault of two…





Source: Leadership Newspaper