Oji River Stakeholders Task Mbah On Infrastructure, Minerals Exploration





Communities in Oji River South and Mmam River Development Centres in Oji River local government area of Enugu State have presented their needs to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Peter Mbah.

They urged him to give attention to their demands when he wins the forthcoming election.

Stakeholders from the border communities such as the presidents-general, traditional rulers, members of different professional and religious bodies, civil society organizations, representatives of women group and other interest bodies, made this presentation on Wednesday at Ugwuoba and Inyi towns, both headquarters of the two development centres, at the town hall meetings initiated by the governorship hopeful to extract information on their pressing and peculiar needs.

The spokespersons of the different bodies who spoke on behalf of the communities urged Mbah to facilitate new projects and other development infrastructure that would give the council area its urban…





Source: Leadership Newspaper