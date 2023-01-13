PDP Financier Dumps Party For APC In Edo





The financier of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ovia South-West local government area of Edo State, Goodluck Adenomo, has defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside hundreds of his followers.

The event took place on Thursday at Iguobazuwa, the administrative headquarters of the local government area during the inauguration of an APC campaign council in the LGA.

Adenomo attributed his decision to dump the ruling party in the State to his decision to work for the reelection bid of Hon. Dennis Idahosa, the lawmaker representing the Ovia federal constituency of the State.

He described as unprecedented the development the lawmaker has attracted to the federal constituency.

He stressed that Idahosa, therefore, needed to be supported as well as encouraged to attract more developmental projects to Ovia federal constituency.

“It is for this reason that I and my teeming supporters have decided to pitch tent with the APC to support the reelection…





Source: Leadership Newspaper