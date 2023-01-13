Troops Kill 2 Bandits, Rescue 30 Kidnap Victims Along Abuja/Nassarawa Boundaries





A combined team of Guards Brigade and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have killed two bandits and rescued 30 kidnap victims during a raid on kidnappers’ enclave in the general area of Idu, Chikara, along the boundaries of Toto local government area of Nasarawa State and Abaji Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Koton Karfe in Kogi State.

A statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Abakpa, said the operation was carried out by 177 Guards Battalion in conjunction with troops of Operation Wild Stroke and CJTF as part of Guards Brigade’s responsibility to ensure adequate security within its areas of responsibilities and to stamp out incessant kidnapping to protect lives and properties of law abiding citizens in FCT and neighbouring States.

He said during the joint operations, the troops with superior fire power subdued the bandits and neutralised two of them while several others escaped with gunshot…







Source: Leadership Newspaper