Wike Saved PDP From Modu Sheriff, Uzodimma, Jimoh Ibrahim In 2016, Says Ugochinyere





The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State in forthcoming general elections, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has said that without the efforts being channelled by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the PDP would have been buried by a former national chairman of the party, Ali Modu Sheriff, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, and businessman Jimoh Ibrahim.

Uzodimma and Ibrahim were members of the Sheriff’s faction of the PDP in 2016.

Ugochinyere, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday, said the PDP was hijacked and heading towards total crash masterminded by Sheriff, Uzodimma and Ibrahim, whom he called political double agents.

According to him, Sheriff nearly killed the PDP, saying the party was at the verge of death and burial but Governor Wike stood his ground and fought night and day, mobilised party members from every part of the country, to deal a fatal blow to Sheriff and his political guy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper