2023: Nobody Can Rig Election In Nigeria Again, Says Akeredolu





Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said elections have become very difficult to rig in the country with the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Governor Akeredolu who spoke in his office while playing host to the retiring Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Mr. Rufus Akeju described the BVAS as a laudable development in the nation’s electoral process.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for deploying technology to strengthen the electoral process and reinforce confidence.

The Governor, who stressed that technology has made rigging difficult, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will always emerge victorious in every election.

He declared that the APC is the most popular party in the country, adding that the party will always enjoy the support of the people through massive votes at the poll.

His words:” I am happy that it’s getting more and more difficult for anybody to influence INEC to rig the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper