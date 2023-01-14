Atiku Vows To Fix Ajaokuta Steel Coy, Develop Inland Port In Kogi





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has assured that the nightmare of Ajaokuta Steel Company will be addressed if he emerges President in the forthcoming February 25 election.

He also assured that the Inland Port in the State will be developed to help the inland water transportation system in the North and Nigeria as a whole.

Atiku, who stated these during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, on Saturday, said, “I am very happy with the people of Kogi state for this show of support, show of love, most of the challenges have been enumerated by previous speakers, one of them is the issue of Ajaokuta. I want to confirm here that if you give us your support and elect a PDP government, the nightmare of Ajaokuta will be a thing of the past. I assure you this and it is a promise I have made on behalf of PDP.

“I also want to promise you that the issue of your inland port is not only a Kogi issue, but issue of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper