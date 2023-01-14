Buni Names Market After Sheikh Ngibirma





Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has named the Nguru International Modern Market after the renowned late Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ngibirma.

The governor announced this yesterday while receiving the overall national winner of the Quranic recitation with Tafsir held in Sokoto, Aisha AbdulMutalib from Potiskum.

Buni expressed delight with the performance of Aisha, saying she had done the state proud. He announced the gift of a house, appointment as liaison officer on quranic recitation, scholarship to further her studies and a seat to perform hajj along with her husband.

Similarly, the governor approved hajj seats for officials who accompanied her to the competition in Sokoto.

He stressed the commitment of his government to provide quality Islamic and western education across the state.

He said Yobe as part of the old Ngazargamu Empire that was known for Islamic knowledge would uphold the good old legacy of the empire.

Meanwhile, the Nguru International Modern Market is now to be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper