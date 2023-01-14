EPL: Odegaard, Arteta Named Player, Manager For November, December





Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been awarded the Premier League Player of the Month award for November and December.

Odegaard was in sublime form either side of the World Cup break, as he bagged a brace against Wolverhampton Wanderers before the tournament, and following the return to domestic action he assisted Eddie Nketiah’s goal against West Ham United before laying on two more against Brighton and getting on the scoresheet himself.

His six goal involvements in the period were more than any other Premier League player in that four-game period, and saw him fight off competition from Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Casemiro, international teammate Erling Haaland, Ben Mee of Brentford, Newcastle United right-back Kieran Tripper and Joao Palhinha of Fulham.

Martin came out on top after the public’s votes were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

He is the 21st different player to scoop the monthly prize as an Arsenal player, and the first since…





Source: Leadership Newspaper