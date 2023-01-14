Fire Guts Kano Police Command Headquarters





The Kano State Police Command headquarters, Bompai, Kano, has been razed down by fire on Saturday afternoon.

It was gathered that the fire started from the Provost Office and spread to the Finance Department, Conference Room, PPRO Office, Assistant Commissioner (Admin) Office, Deputy Commissioner (Admin) Office, among other sections.

It was gathered that all the offices at the top floor of the Headquarters building were engulfed by the fire, except the office of the Commissioner of Police.

“We made efforts to quench the fire from the Provost Office using manual process but the inferno quickly spread to other offices. The fire fighters arrived nearly 2 hours after the fire started,” a source told LEADERSHIP.





Source: Leadership Newspaper