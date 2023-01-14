Group Urges Voters To Come Out On Election Day





A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) known as ‘Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI) has charged all registered voters to turn up on the election days to exercise their franchise.

The director of the organization, Olasupo Abideen, gave the charge yesterday during a town hall meeting in Gombe.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the number of voters who turned out in the 2019 elections, saying less than 30 million people voted to decide the fate of the nation with a population of over 200 million citizens.

“What we had in the 2019 general elections was a sorry case. We had less than 30 million people going to vote to decide and determine who rules and governs us. We have the opportunity again now, we are appealing to you that it doesn’t just stop at getting your PVC, ensure that you go out to vote on the day of election. Vote base on competence, capacity and character.

“Ensure that your votes count and do not fight during election. That way, out of the 93 million…





Source: Leadership Newspaper