LP, PDP NASS Candidates Decry Hike In JAMB, Fuel Prices





The Labour Party candidate for Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, Prince Chibueze Agbo and that of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP For Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone, Hon Lazarus Ogbee have expressed concern over the high cost of the 2023/24 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination registration fee and the N350 per litre price of petrol in Ebonyi State.

Prince Agbo and Hon Ogbee in separate interactions with newsmen in Abakaliki described the situation as worrisome and called on the federal government and JAMB to find a way of reducing the costs of both items to alleviate the plight of the masses.

Prince Agbo, a former commissioner for education, noted that the N6,700 examination registration cost cannot be afforded by many families, adding that the fee was capable of denying eligible school-leavers admission to universities.

“The harsh economic realities in the country should be considered when decisions concerning such sensitive issues are being…





