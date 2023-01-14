Singer Brymo Tenders Apology For Anti-Igbo Comments





Nigerian singer, Olawale Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, has tendered an apology to citizens from the South-East region over his anti-Igbo remarks.

The music star stirred controversy when he joined a Twitter tirade against Igbos over political affiliations and differences.

Following this, a petition was launched on Change.org for his AFRIMMA nomination to be withdrawn with immediate effect.

Brymo, who felt the heat and backlash from Nigerians, decided to apologise during an Instagram live session.

The ‘Ara’ Crooner explained that the fracas started after he argued over the decision of award-winning author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, to accept a traditional Igbo chieftaincy title but ignored a national honour, suggesting that it shouldn’t have been the case considering how the region is clamouring for the Presidency of Nigeria.

Brymo said his statement was taken out of context because he only used it to refer to those who were championing the movement for his downfall and not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper