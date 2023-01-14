Singer Davido, Chioma’s Ring Fingers Tattooed With Each Other’s Names





Popular singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma, have taken their marital commitment a step further by inking each other’s names on their ring fingers.

The popular singer paid Chioma’s bride price on Thursday, January 5, 2023, to the Umunna (direct and extended family members) at Owerri Nkwo Orji in Nkwerre local government area of Imo State.

In the photos and videos posted online, Chioma’s dad could be seen performing the Umunna and Umuada traditional rites and taking charge of things at the meeting where yams, drinks, and other items were presented by the Adeleke family.

This followed after the singer

wedded Chioma Rowland at a private ceremony following their son’s death in October 2022.

Davido had vowed to marry Chioma in 2023 during their visit to London where they met with the UK-based Nigerian celebrity Pastor, Tobi Adegboyega.

After the death of their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, Davido was said to have fastracked the process of formally getting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper