Tips To Wearing Traditional Fashion With A Modern Twist





Lately, the trend on Pinterest is the creation of traditional outfits with a modern twist practiced across the globe by both Asian, Arabic and African women. This look always often give the wearer a certain exotic yet chic and elegant look.

From observing these trends online, here are some of the tips to giving a traditional outfit a contemporary feel:

Swap A Piece of the Traditional Outfit Ensemble with A Basic Modern Piece

The idea behind this is to swap a piece of traditional outfits with more than a single layer with a classic or basic modern piece, like a silk or satin shirt, or swap a heavy veil with a lighter one. This elevates the look to something more elegant and rooted in present.

Make The Traditional Outfit With A Material of Different Texture

Making traditional outfits with fabrics of different colours and texture not of its original making is now a rage. For instance, tailored jumpsuits made from floral or brocade, or a kimono made of linen or a combination plain…





Source: Leadership Newspaper