Ugochinyere Confirms Killing Of Uncle In Attack By Hoodlums On His Imo Home





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the House of Representatives seat of Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has confirmed the killing of his uncle during Saturday’s attack on his house by hoodlums in Akokwa, Ideato North local government area of Imo State.

Ugochinyere, in an SOS message sent to WhatsApp platforms, on Saturday afternoon had raised the alarm of an ongoing attack at his country home and called for help.

In the message he posted on WhatsApp around 3:15pm, he wrote: “We need help to Akokwa. We are under attack.. My house in Akokwa.. They have surrounded it and opened fire. We are under attack. Help help.”

Also, in another message, Ugochinyere called for help once again, notifying the public that his uncle has been killed.

He wrote: “We need help… My uncle has been killed now..They are setting everything on fire. Plz helpppppp.”

Afterwards, a statement made available to journalists by his media team also confirmed the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper