World Bank Project: TCN To Upgrade Benin Substation To 100MVA





The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has delivered a 100MVA power transformer at its substation at the Benin Region, subregional office, Benin.

The company said on its official Twitter handle @TCN_NIGERIA, the transformer received yesterday, is for upgrading as it will replace an existing 40MVA power transformer in the substation.

According to TCN, “The substation upgrade is part of TCN/ World Bank rehabilitation work at the Sub-Region. The company also said that prior to the delivery of the 100MVA power transformer, the accessories had been delivered to the substation in last month.

Meanwhile, the company Benin Sub-Region is awaiting the delivery of another two number 300MVA power transformers, to complete the ongoing rehabilitation work at the switchyard.

Source: Leadership Newspaper