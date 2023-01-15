As Political Tension Grips The Caliphate





For the second time, the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCESS), in Sokoto State led by the commissioner of Police, Muhammed Usaini Gumel, was prompted to convene a critical stakeholders’ meeting with party executives.

The aim of the meeting was to review the on-going political campaign activities characterised by intruders who are habitually wielding weapons, using vulgar statements on political opponents and the exhibition of hard drugs-related violence in some parts of the state.

The meeting also sensitised the campaign organisers and offered them a chance to reflect and address the emerging concerns. The party men were also reminded about their roles of checkmating mischievous followers and to always verify what they say and publicise.

The decision to hold the meeting came after collective observations and decisions of ICCES in the state to collectively address the disturbing trends regarding the ongoing campaign activities.

During the meeting, a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper