Bauchi Gov’ship: Amaechi, Malami, Buratai, Others Canvass Votes For APC Candidate Sadique





A former minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), Attorney-General of the Federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, among others, have declared support for the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd), ahead of the March 11 governorship election.

The trio disclosed this at a fund-raising dinner and unveiling of the Manifesto of the Bauchi State APC governorship candidate in Abuja on Friday.

Other dignitaries, who attended the event were the State APC chairman, Babayo Aliyu Misau; his deputy, Mohammed Hassan; Bauchi State APC deputy governorship candidate, Shehu Aliyu Musa; APC national Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adewole Adegoroye; former Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Ibrahim Muhammad Tanko, among others.

Describing Abubakar as a visionary leader, Amaechi said that there was no…





Source: Leadership Newspaper